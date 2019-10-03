

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said, in a Phase 4 IXORA-R study, Taltz met the primary endpoint of superiority compared to TREMFYA in the proportion of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis achieving complete skin clearance at Week 12, as well as key secondary endpoints. The safety profiles of Taltz and TREMFYA were consistent with those previously reported. The study is ongoing.



The company plans to report the results on the remaining key secondary endpoint from the study at 24 weeks in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX