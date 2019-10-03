

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont (DD) has entered an agreement to acquire the Memcor business including ultrafiltration and membrane biofiltration technologies from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The company said the acquisition adds to its portfolio of water purification and separation capabilities. The deal is anticipated to close by the end of 2019.



'Our strategic intent for the Water Solutions business is to have a robust portfolio of technologies. Recently, we announced the intended acquisition of BASF's ultrafiltration membrane business. This second announcement reinforces our commitment to invest in specialty solutions,' said Marc Doyle, DuPont Chief Executive Officer.



