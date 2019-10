Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. The Winners will receive their awards - the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry - on Tuesday, October 22nd at the annual CHFA Gala Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto following THE 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Conference.

A total of 197 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2019 CHFA program. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 5 categories as well as the Overall Best Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:

Overall Best 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

Agilith North American Diversified Fund

Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund

Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Calrossie Partners Fund

DKAM Capital Ideas Fund

Fort Investment Global Diversified

GFI Good Opportunities Fund

Goodwood Milford Fund

Groundlayer Alpha Fund

King & Victoria Fund LP

Equity Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris &Co.) AlphaNorth Partners Fund GFI Good Opportunities Fund Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund Goodwood SPValue Fund Dynamic Global Growth Opportunities Fund GFI Good Opportunities Fund Highstreet Global Equity Fund GFI Good Opportunities Fund Goodwood SPValue Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Goodwood SPValue Fund Groundlayer Alpha Fund Pathfinder Partners' Fund Lynwood Opportunities Fund MMCap Canadian Fund Peregrine Investment Management Fund LP Maplewest Partners Fund NISO Fund Portland Focused Plus Fund LP NewGen Equity Long-Short Fund LP Pathfinder Partners' Fund ROMC Fund Portland Focused Plus Fund LP Peregrine Investment Management Fund LP The K2 Principal Fund LP Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Long/Short Total Return Fund Portland Focused Plus Fund LP Venator Select Fund Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Ewing Morris Opportunities Fund LP Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co. GFI Good Opportunities Fund BSD Global Tech Hedge Fund LP Groundlayer Alpha Fund Ewing Morris Opportunities Fund LP Lumen Long Short Equity Fund GFI Good Opportunities Fund Maplewest Partners Fund Groundlayer Alpha Fund NISO Fund Lumen Long Short Equity Fund Pathfinder Partners' Fund Pathfinder Partners' Fund The K2 Principal Fund LP The K2 Principal Fund LP WARATAH Income WARATAH Income WARATAH Performance WARATAH Performance

Credit Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) East Coast Performance Fund LP East Coast Performance Fund LP East Coast Performance Fund LP Goodwood Milford Fund Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund Guardian Strategic Income Fund Guardian Strategic Income Fund Goodwood Milford Fund Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP Guardian Strategic Income Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Income Opportunities Fund Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund Venator Income Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund RP Debt Opportunities Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund Blair Franklin Global Credit Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) Davis Rea Enhanced Income Fund East Coast Performance Fund LP East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow) Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund East Coast Performance Fund LP GS+A Credit Arbitrage Fund GS+A Credit Arbitrage Fund Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund Lawrence Park Credit Strategies Fund Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund Lawrence Park Enhanced Preferred Fund Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP RP Debt Opportunities Fund YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund RP Select Opportunities Fund

Market Neutral:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund EHP Foundation Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund EHP Foundation Fund Formula Growth Alpha Fund CC&L Market Neutral Fund FDP Market Neutral Private Portfolio Galliant Market Neutral Fund Curvature LP Galliant Market Neutral Fund HGC Arbitrage Fund LP Curvature Market Neutral Fund (Arrow) HGC Arbitrage Fund LP PCJ Absolute Return Formula Growth Alpha Fund PCJ Absolute Return Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund HGC Arbitrage Fund LP Picton Mahoney Global Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity WARATAH One WARATAH One WARATAH One Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada) EHP Foundation Fund CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund Formula Growth Alpha Fund CC&L Market Neutral Fund Galliant Market Neutral Fund Curvature LP HGC Arbitrage Fund LP Curvature Market Neutral Fund (Arrow) PCJ Absolute Return Formula Growth Alpha Fund Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund HGC Arbitrage Fund LP RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund WARATAH Energy RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity WARATAH One WARATAH One

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund Arrow Global Advantage Fund Barometer Global Macro Pool Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund Fort Investment Global Diversified Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund CC&L Absolute Return Fund Hillsdale Global Income Fund Fort Investment Global Diversified Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Invesco Balalnced-Risk Allocation Pool JM Catalyst Fund Fort Investment Global Diversified Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund JM Catalyst Fund Manulife Global Absolute Return Strategies PalosFund Income Fund, LP Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund Next Edge AHL Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund Next Edge AHL Fund Picton Mahoney Diversified Strategies Fund Picton Mahoney Diversified Strategies Fund Palos Income Fund, LP ReSolve Acorn Diversified Trust WFC Opportunities Trust PH&N Absolute Return Fund Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio Arrow Global Advantage Fund Barometer Global Macro Pool Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund CC&L Absolute Return Fund Fort Investment Global Diversified Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund JM Catalyst Fund Fort Investment Global Diversified Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund JM Catalyst Fund Palos Income Fund, LP Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund Palos Income Fund, LP Picton Mahoney Diversified Strategies Fund PH&N Absolute Return Fund WFC Opportunities Trust Picton Mahoney Diversified Strategies Fund

Private Debt: