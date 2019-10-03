

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Curfew has been imposed in Iraq's capital Baghdad in the wake of violent anti-government protests across the country over unemployment, poor public services, and corruption. At least 13 people died and hundreds of others injured in encounters between the protesters and riot police.



Protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's one-year-old rule erupted in Baghdad on Tuesday, and is spreading to other parts of the country.



The Baghdad police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the mob and reportedly resorted to live fire. Most of the casualties have been reported in Nasriya.



Eight protesters and one policeman were shot dead on Wednesday in the southern city, AFP reported quoting provincial government officials.



Protests were raging in Sadr City and Al Amal City, while demonstrators reportedly seized control of provincial government buildings in southern Dhi Qar province.



The Prime Minister declared an indefinite curfew in Baghdad on Wednesday. 'All vehicles and individuals are totally forbidden to move in Baghdad as of 5 am today, Thursday, and until further notice,' he said in a statement.



There are reports that Baghdad airport was closed as protesters tried to break in. Anti-terrorism forces used live ammunition and tear gas to prevent them.



Reuters reported, quoting a witness, that a blast was heard in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, the highly sensitive area where government buildings and foreign embassies are situated.



Social media and internet black out have been reported in some areas.



