The Agency had been managing their digital assets without a DAM; a significant feat in and unto itself for an organization their size. As their digital demands continued to grow, the marketing and IT teams realized that not only was the status quo becoming untenable, there was an opportunity to significantly improve both the performance and cost of their digital marketing operations by implementing a DAM. This is a common evolution for organizations. The Agency underwent an extensive and rigorous RFP process and finally selected MediaValet based upon its industry-leading support and usability ratings, ability to meet data residency requirements, and alignment with the Agency's Microsoft strategy and cloud initiatives.

"We continually receive the highest industry ratings in enterprise-class, geographic and departmental flexibility, scale and user adoption," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "These characteristics make MediaValet the clear choice for government and other verticals with tight security, redundancy and compliance needs. We have proven that it's possible to be easy-to-use, offer unparalleled support, and continually innovate; while providing the scalability, accessibility, redundancy, and security required by state and federal agencies. This is a big part of why our government-related contracts are up 125% over the last year, and the vertical now accounts for 10% of our customer base."

Continued MacLaren, "We believe that true enterprise-class security and redundancy is going to be critical as the DAM industry continues its rapid growth trend. Rightfully so, as maintaining a consistent and progressive digital brand has become critical to the success of today's organizations - whether they be a not-for-profit, small business, government, or international conglomerate. Marketing and IT departments are all too aware that their years of hard work to build a strong brand can be too easily, too quickly and too often, undone by a compliance or security incident. This is often this risk that drives the need for an enterprise DAM solution in the first place. For this reason, we have built MediaValet from the ground up to meet the strictest of security and privacy standards. With 46% of our new customers in verticals where enterprise security is an absolute must, such as government, healthcare, finance and legal, we're committed to our focus on enterprise security, redundancy and privacy."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available within 140 countries, across 54 Microsoft data center regions around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing all core enterprise DAM capabilities, local desktop-to-server support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress, Hootsuite and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

