Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current store count. Davis explained that one year ago the Company's products were being sold in less than 1,000 stores. "That included doctors, veterinarians, health and wellness centers, and podiatrists," explained Davis. However, the Company has exceeded 5,000 stores nationwide as of September. "We have multiple stores that are anywhere from 50 to 300 stores deep," said Davis, adding that one of their stores offers over 2,000 locations.

The conversation then turned to the recent passing of the Safe Banking Act and the effects it will have on the Company. "The Banking Act allows the industry to operate as a normal functioning industry," explained Davis. He added that the Banking Act will have positive effects for all members of the CBD industry, from the farmers all the way to the retailers.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plan for growth. Davis explained that the primary focus will be to increase their store count over the next two years. "We"ll get up to around 35,000 to 50,000 stores nationwide, and that's the track we're on right now," stated Davis. The Company is also growing their eCommerce platform and Amazon platform by increasing the marketing for this division. "You need access and convenience to the consumers so that they can buy the products on their own."

Jolly noted that the Company currently holds several subsidiaries and asked about their business strategy going forward. Davis explained that the subsidiaries have been consolidated and primarily operate under CBD Unlimited, Inc., however the Company still appears as Endexx Corporation on the stock market. The Company also has several technology-based subsidiaries which have been consolidated to operate under Gorilla-Tek to represent their technology division. This sector primarily focuses on providing asset protection and inventory management, while also offering additional software solutions to help conform to state and federal regulations. "That division will be a key driver going forward," explained Davis.

"CBD sales can be anywhere from 10-15% of a store's revenue at the mom and pop level. This has really changed the dynamic of small-town businesses if they participate in this space," shared Davis while commenting on the high retention rates of the CBD industry.

To close the interview, Davis explained that the Company was built on a science and compliance platform. "We brought products to the market that were usable and predictable, and work as advertised," said Davis. He further explained that the Company is exceptionally undervalued and has the potential to become a leader in the industry. "Not a lot of the OTC companies get to go big, and we're one of the few that are doing it," closed Davis.

