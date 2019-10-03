Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Sees Continued Podcast Growth in Q3; New Shows Continue to Fuel Opportunities to Expand Audience

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Liberated Syndication (OTCQB:LSYN) ("Libsyn"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization announced continued podcast hosting subscription growth in Q3 with a 13% increase over the same period in 2018 and 15.7% increase when compared to Q2 of 2019. August and September represented the second and third best months, respectively, for new podcast signups in the history of Libsyn. Active podcasts hosted on the Libsyn network reached more than 67,000 shows in Q3 with 5.6 million available episodes.

"We are excited about the continued potential for new podcasts and listeners," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "In Q3, we continue to see a tremendous eclectic mix of significant new shows. Podcast audience's tastes are very broad and there is great opportunity for growth in all genres. We expect the ongoing diversity of podcast voices over various topics will fuel further growth in current and underserved markets."

Top new shows joining the Libsyn platform in Q3 can be found in each of the 19 upper level categories in Apple Podcasts. Specifically, over 13% of the platform's top 200 new shows are in the Sports category, 12% are in each of the Business and Society & Culture categories and 11% are in each of the Comedy and Health & Fitness categories. In addition, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, a comedy podcast, had the most downloads of the podcasts that joined the Libsyn network during the quarter.

Noteworthy new podcast shows in Q3 include:

Comedy:

The Basement Yard - from comedian and Youtuber Joseph Santagato

- from comedian and Youtuber Joseph Santagato Behind the Scenes of Becoming Mrs. Lewis - from Harper Collins, hosted by best-selling author, Patti Callahan

- from Harper Collins, hosted by best-selling author, Patti Callahan City Ballet The Podcast - New York City Ballet's official podcast

- New York City Ballet's official podcast Daves of Thunder - from Dave Dameshek of Comedy Central and David Feeney of Fox's New Girl

- from Dave Dameshek of Comedy Central and David Feeney of Fox's New Girl Jason Earls Jokes Aside - from actor and comedian Jason Earls

- from actor and comedian Jason Earls Listen Up - The Oasis Podcast, the official podcast from the band, Oasis

- The Oasis Podcast, the official podcast from the band, Oasis The Tablo Podcast - hosted by Tablo, leader and producer of K-Pop band Epik High

Technology:

The (almost) Daily Jeff Podcast - from VoIP pioneer and Entrepreneur Jeff Pulver

- from VoIP pioneer and Entrepreneur Jeff Pulver The Talk Show with John Gruber - from one of the most influential and trusted names in the tech space, John Gruber

Business:

Focus on This - a podcast from Michael Hyatt & Co.

- a podcast from Michael Hyatt & Co. Making It Work - FedEX's official podcast

- FedEX's official podcast Nasdaq's TotalMarkets - NASDAQ's official podcast

- NASDAQ's official podcast This Is Working with Daniel Roth - LinkedIn's official podcast

- LinkedIn's official podcast Three Big Points - MIT's Sloan Management School's official podcast

- MIT's Sloan Management School's official podcast Woman Evolve with Sarah Jakes Roberts - hosted by author, businesswomen and media personality, Sarah Jakes Roberts.

About Liberated Syndication:

Liberated Syndication (Libsyn) a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2018 Libsyn delivered over 5.1 Billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.6 Million media files from more than 67,000 podcasts, including typically around 35% of the top 200 podcasts in Apple Podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone Apps (iOS, and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. We are a Pittsburgh based company with a world class team. Visit us on the web at www.libsyn.com.

