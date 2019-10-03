Newly Opened Solis Decatur Teams Up with Decatur Based, SK Collaborative, to Build New Green Certified Apartments

DECATUR, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Traffic-clogged interstates and heavy manufacturing may seem like the big contributors to climate change, but the buildings where we live, work, study and shop are responsible for about 40% of global energy use and 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

Most of the average building's emissions come from everyday needs: to heat and cool, to light, to cook and of course, to surf the internet. Today's construction firms are designing more resource-efficient buildings, but the newly opened Solis Decatur wanted to take things a step further.

"Solis Decatur, developed by Terwilliger Pappas and built by Fortune Johnson, is an excellent example of green building. This project was able to achieve National Green Building Standard (NGBS) certification through thoughtful design and quality construction practices. Each building was inspected by SK Collaborative to ensure proper air sealing, duct sealing, and insulation were installed. The project also consumes less energy and water, as a result of high-efficiency lighting, appliances, mechanical equipment, and water fixtures. Overall it was a pleasure to work on such an excellent example of green building, which is making a real difference in the city where our business was founded," said Joe Bauman, Program Manager at SK Collaborative.

Nestled on the intersection of Church Street and North Decatur Road, Solis raised the bar for apartment living by achieving NGBS (National Green Building Standard) certification, making it the first community in metro Decatur to do so.

The NGBS Certification was verified by Decatur's SK Collaborative, a nationally recognized consulting firm. Solis Decatur features natural light, locally-sourced materials, energy-efficient appliances, high-efficiency HVAC systems, tightly sealed units to minimize air leakage and water-saving fixtures.

"It is extremely rewarding working with SK Collaborative in our shared commitment to sustainability as we focus on developing high-performing housing to reduce our impact on the environment," said Greg Power, Senior Project Manager, of Solis. "We are thrilled that the extensive work of our teams and partners has resulted in the first NGBS Certified Multifamily Housing for the City of Decatur."

With 290 units, Solis Decatur opened March 2019 to provide upscale living with access to public transportation and local businesses such as Whole Foods 365, Starbucks, a bowling alley, LA Fitness, and numerous other establishments.

About SK Collaborative

SK Collaborative applies proven green building techniques to real-life situations. We work with developers, builders, remodelers, contractors, and architects to identify cost-effective techniques that can help earn financial incentives through tax credits, utility rebates and financing discount programs. Our services range from consulting, design reviews and charrettes to waterproofing inspections, testing, training, and building certification under LEED, EarthCraft, National Green Building Standard, ENERGY STAR, Enterprise Green Communities, FitWel, and Green Globes. SK Collaborative is your one-stop resource in Making Buildings Better.

