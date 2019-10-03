

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project: non-GAAP earnings per share of $7.50 to $7.60; and revenue of $7.440 billion to $7.540 billion.



'We completed fiscal 2019 with strong momentum across our businesses and we expect that to continue into fiscal 2020. We're looking forward to meeting with the investment community and discussing how we will deliver more value to our customers and address their biggest pain points,' said Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX