The share capital of BoStad A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 October 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060052843 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BoStad B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 127,466,144 shares (DKK 127,466,144) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 25,480,482 shares (DKK 25,480,482) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 152,946,626 shares (DKK 152,946,626) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 2.1573 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOSTAD B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37107 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=740640