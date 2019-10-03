

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Data on initial jobless claims for the week ended September 28, report from the Institute For Supply Management on non-manufacturing new orders for the month of September and factory orders data for August are likely to set the trend for stocks on Wall Street on Thursday.



Early on, movements may be sluggish, tracking subdued futures and commodity prices.



Concerns about slowing global growth will continue to weigh on stocks, although there could be some bargain hunting in the market after two successive days of sharp losses.



PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) will be in focus after the company reported a 16 percent decline in net income for the third quarter, reflecting higher income tax provisions, despite revenue growth.



However, both adjusted earnings per share and net revenues for the quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also reaffirmed its earnings and organic revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2019.



European markets were turning in a mixed performance amid cautious moves by investors, while Asian stocks tumbled after Washington opened a new front in its trade war with Europe, adding to uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade war. Weak U.S. data weighed as well on Asian stocks.



On Wednesday, the major averages plunged sharply as disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP added to the economic concerns raised by weak manufacturing data.



The Dow plummeted 494.42 points or 1.9 percent to 26,078.62, the Nasdaq slumped 123.44 points or 1.6 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 tumbled 52.64 points or 1.8 percent to 2,887.61.



