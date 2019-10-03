Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12GWW ISIN: CA7613661031 Ticker-Symbol: 52IA 
Frankfurt
02.10.19
08:03 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REVELO RESOURCES
REVELO RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BMR GROUP PLC--
REVELO RESOURCES CORP0,0050,00 %