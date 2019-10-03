Industry leading VDI performance improvement solution can now integrate with any enterprise dashboard

Login VSI, the industry leader in application performance testing and monitoring for VDI environments announced today the general availability of Login PI version 3.6. This release includes support for an industry-standard open API.

Login PI enables customers to continuously measure the availability of their desktop virtualization platform and the applications that run on it. With this new API our customers can now integrate with their existing corporate IT monitoring systems and BI dashboards to get a birds-eye view of their entire virtual desktop infrastructure from the end-user's point of view. This open API also enables Login PI to run in cloud environments and continuously test cloud-based production endpoints around the globe.

"Enterprise IT organizations are looking for ways to speed up their application delivery and testing processes. Integration with third-party tools a crucial step toward that goal," said Eric-Jan van Leeuwen, Login VSI's Chief Executive. "Login VSI seeks to deliver the best possible end-user experience for VDI environments. Today's release of our new open API will enable us to do just that."

Using our new API, Login VSI customers are already creating their own custom dashboards by integrating into third-party systems like SCOM, Splunk, Nagios and PowerBI. They are also receiving more detailed insights into the end-user experience by automating ticket creation within ITSM systems like ServiceNow.

Additionally, version 3.6 expands Login VSI's footprint in desktop virtualization environments; with Microsoft Remote Desktop Services joining Citrix and VMware on our supported desktop virtualization platforms. With this addition, Login VSI now supports all major desktop virtualization platforms as well as regular corporate desktops.

About Login VSI:

Login VSI is the world's leading provider of application performance testing for VDI environments. Our software ensures the optimal performance, scalability and availability of desktops and applications running in any type of centralized Windows environment. Login VSI currently optimizes the end-user experience for over 2.5 million users and has been in business for 15 years, with over 400 customers in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.loginvsi.com.

