Company already serving unique needs of UK public sector organizations ranging from central government departments to local authorities and public sector bodies

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has become a supplier for G-Cloud 11, the UK Government's framework for public sector organizations to find and purchase Cloud-based services. The company is now a supplier under Lot 3: Cloud Support for third party support for Oracle Siebel, PeopleSoft, JDEdwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Agile PLM, IBM DB2, Retail, SAP Applications, Sybase and HANA databases. This latest development follows on from its confirmation as a supplier for third-party support for the Technology Services 2 (TS2) Framework, under the Framework ID RM3804, Lot 3d Operational Services Application and Data Management.

The G-Cloud 11 Framework

G-Cloud 11, Framework ID RM1557.11, is overseen by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS). CCS supports the UK public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2018/19, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth £945m supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Under G-Cloud 11, suppliers provide cloud-based services covering three categories: Cloud Hosting (Lot 1), Cloud Software (Lot 2) and Cloud Support (Lot 3). Cloud support suppliers under Lot 3 provide services to help buyers set up and maintain their cloud services, including ongoing support, planning, quality assurance and performance testing, setup and migration, security services and training.

Ultra-Responsive, Premium Software Support Services for the UK Public Sector

Rimini Street has an established client base among UK public sector organizations ranging from central government departments to local authorities and public sector bodies. Switching to Rimini Street support from software vendor support can significantly reduce the proportion of IT budget that is spent on daily operating costs, enabling public sector organizations to reallocate much more of the IT budget for investments in innovation. Clients that switch to Rimini Street third-party support are also freed from the vendor-mandated roadmaps of expensive and recurring forced upgrades, migrations and vendor lock-in. With this shift, CIOs can take back control of their IT roadmap and investment strategy.

"Rimini Street has been serving the unique needs of UK government clients for years, and we are delighted to be named a supplier for UK G-Cloud 11," said Mark Armstrong, general manager, Europe, Middle East Africa, Rimini Street. "With the urgency to reduce IT operating costs and deliver innovation and digital transformation within a constrained budget, along with the challenges and uncertainties surrounding Brexit, Rimini Street can help UK Public Sector organizations drive significant cost savings, continue leveraging their stable and valuable existing Oracle and SAP applications without any forced, costly vendor-mandated upgrades or migrations for at least an additional 15 years, and use the savings to fund business transformation."

About Crown Commercial Services

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk. Follow them on Twitter: @gov_procurement. LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com/, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

