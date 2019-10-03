The global gems and jewelry market is expected to post a CAGR almost 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005448/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gems and jewelry market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of augmented reality technology has encouraged several e-commerce vendors around the globe to develop a platform that incorporates AR effects. The multiple sensory modalities associated with the AR technology help to display the gems and jewelry products in a new fashion and thus fuel growth through the online distribution channel. Consumers use these platforms to choose the ideal product match as per their need by virtually trying on the jewelry. Thus, the integration of AR technology will boost the growth of the gems and jewelry market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?=IRTNTR30891

As per Technavio, innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Gems and Jewelry Market: Innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology

Customers are looking for services that will allow them to add gemstones and other precious stones to the jewelry product to create their own designs. This is driving the demand for personalized jewelry where customers can choose from the available designs and further customize them to suit their needs. Consequently, advanced technologies such as the induction technology and laser technology are gaining prominence as they are extensively used to fulfill these requirements. With the adoption of such advanced technologies, the market for gems and jewelry is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the adoption of advanced technologies, the demand for cross-cultural jewelry designs and popularity of wedding jewelry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Gems and Jewelry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global gems and jewelry market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth owing to the growing number of market players operating in this region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005448/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com