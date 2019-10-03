Calero Recognized in Gartner's Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global'

Calero Recognized as a Notable Vendor in the Report

ROCHESTER, New York, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) software, today announced that Gartner has named Calero as a "Notable Vendor" in its 2019 Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services Global'.* Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"We know that mobility plays a critical role in today's enterprise. For midmarket companies, mobility can be pivotal in terms of enabling agility and speed to market, as they rely on mobility to fuel their growth and create more efficient management of their business operations," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "We believe our recognition as a Notable Vendor exemplifies our success in helping enterprises establish visibility, gain control, and create value in their mobile estates by leveraging our high-powered software technology and analytics platform, along with our world class service organization. Our ongoing investment in products and people allows Calero to deepen our market presence and provide customers large and small with global coverage and regional expertise to fully meet their spectrum of needs."

Calero's breadth of capabilities range from its core TEM offering to its mobility management solution, which includes procurement, device logistics, expense management, service support and asset management. Leveraging newfound insights and intelligence provided by Calero's powerful Insight Analytics solution, midsize enterprises can better understand and control their entire mobile footprint, and focus their efforts on increasing worker productivity, operational efficiencies and enhancing their overall competitive edge.

*Gartner, Midmarket Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global', by Katja Ruud. 16 September 2019 (report available to Gartner subscribers).

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Calero Software

Calero Software is a premier leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero Software has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

