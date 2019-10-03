? New Location to Support Long-term Growth and Advancement of Pipeline ?

ENYO Pharma, a private clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative drug candidates, today announced the relocation of the Company's headquarters to the 8th Arrondissement in Lyon.

Jacky Vonderscher, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our move to our new headquarters will position our team to work in close proximity to Lyon's medical, biotechnology and higher education communities and its thriving culture of innovation. Our new location will also provide a more integrated space for our teams to more efficiently support our clinical and pre-clinical pipeline."

The new Lyon headquarters is designed to enable ENYO's future growth and will provide a sustainable, contemporary workplace, including expanded research and development laboratories, to support the company's collaborative, performance-driven culture. The company has signed a multiyear lease through 2029 and the location offers options for future expansion to support the development of both EYP001 (Vonafexor, proposed INN) and its earlier stage programs. EYP001 is an FXR agonist that is currently in Phase II clinical development in both Hepatitis B (HBV) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

About ENYO Pharma

ENYO Pharma is a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company incorporated in January 2014 and headquartered in Lyon, France. The Company's most advanced compound, EYP001, is a small molecule (non-Bile Acid FXR agonist) therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B and NASH. EYP001 and the Company's discovery programs are based on a proprietary technology platform that uses a virus bio-mimetism approach to enable the rapid discovery of first-in-class drug candidates with good safety profiles. ENYO's founders are a mix of virus-host protein interactions experts from the French Infectiology Research Center in Lyon and pharmaceutical industry executives with an impressive track record in drug development. For more information on ENYO and EYP001, please visit http://www.enyopharma.com/.

