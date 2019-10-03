Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has begun the 2019 exploration program at its Keymet Base Metal - Precious Metal Property. The 100% owned, 3,400 hectare property, located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Bathurst, in northeastern New Brunswick, Canada, has excellent access with paved roads, including a provincial highway, transecting the property.

The current program includes magnetic and electromagnetic geophysics surveys and focused prospecting and rock geochemical sampling within the northwest region of the property, northwest of the historic Keymet Mine. Rock samples will be submitted to a certified laboratory for multi-element analysis including gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead.

Historical reports indicate base metal and silver mineralization, base metal geochemical anomalies and electromagnetic anomalies in the general area of the 2019 program. This is west of the area where the company's 2015 - 2018 diamond drilling programs intersected base metal - precious metal mineralization at the Elmtree 12 vein system.

In 2018, a 13 hole program was conducted in the northwest region of the property approximately 1.5 kilometers northwest of the historic Keymet Mine. Hole Ky-18-14 returned 3.29% zinc, 0.88% copper, 0.26% lead and 112.6 grams per tonne silver over 34.3 meters starting at a depth of only 46 meters. Eleven holes tested the Elmtree 12 vein system as in-fill drilling and along strike with some holes testing deeper than previous drilling. Two holes tested the continuation of another base metal and silver bearing vein southwest of the Elmtree 12 vein system.

Since acquiring the Keymet Property, the company has focused on the northwest region of the property. At least 7 vein occurrences with lead, zinc, frequently with copper, silver and gold have been reported in this region of the property in addition to the polymetallic veins reported at the historic Keymet Mine. The historic Keymet Mine, which operated during the mid-1950s, produced copper, lead, zinc and silver, until production was terminated due to a fire.

