Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PM23 ISIN: CA3900873025 Ticker-Symbol: PH02 
Stuttgart
02.10.19
16:14 Uhr
0,260 Euro
-0,016
-5,80 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,264
0,296
16:32
0,264
0,296
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP0,260-5,80 %