Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Ximen Mining's (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) President and CEO, Christopher R. Anderson, is interviewed by Investmentpitch Media's Fiona Forbes. The interview, which takes place onsite at the company's Kenville Mine in Nelson, British Columbia, also includes Dr. Mathew Ball, VP of Exploration, and Lloyd Penner, who will oversee the new drilling program .

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Ximen" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_qxhw5zha/Fiona-Forbes-interviews-Ximen-Minings-President-and-team-on-location-at-the-Kenville-Gold-Mine-near-Nelson-British-Columbia

Work at the Kenville Gold mine site is steadily progressing toward starting the new decline, where it is estimated that 4500 meters of underground drilling will be required to appropriately outline material for a bulk sample of 10,000 tonnes. The grounds and buildings have been cleaned and powered, overburden stripping has been completed at the portal site, which is now ready to start breaking ground for the new portal.

Updates for the water discharge permit have been submitted to the BC Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment. Masse Environmental Consultants previously prepared a one-year property wide quality water baseline study and was retained again this year to update the water baseline study and complete a full suite of water samples. A site visit was conducted by the BC Ministry of Environment, who were very positive about the project and the proposed water discharge. They requested some additional information prior to the permit being issued.

Samples collected and analyzed demonstrated good water quality and continuity, with the discharge water clean enough to drink as shown in the video.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Over the years several water bottling companies have proposed and pursued the company for the propose of bottling the Kenville mines water discharge for commercial operations, The water quality more than exceeds BC Drinking Water Quality Guide lines, so I thought I would try it myself, it proved to be a fantastic way to quench my thirst."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Sophie Cesar, Investor Relations, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

