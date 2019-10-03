

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google introduced the Incognito Mode for its Google Maps amid rising concerns about user privacy. The search giant also announced a series of new privacy-related features.



Google said in a blog post that the Incognito mode will start rolling out on Android this month and will be 'coming soon' to iOS. The new feature is similar to the Incognito Mode launched for Chrome browser in 2008 and for the YouTube app earlier this year.



The user can easily turn on the Incognito mode by selecting it from the menu that appears on tapping the profile photo. It can also be turned off any time.



Turning on the Incognito mode in Maps will stop a user's Map activity on that device, including the places he searched for, from being saved to his Google account. It will also not be used by Google to serve suggestions as well as other personalized information.



In May, Google had said a user could automatically delete his location history and web & app activity, including things he searched and browsed. The company had promised to extend the feature to more products.



Google said Wednesday that it is now bringing Auto-delete to YouTube History. The feature will enable a user to delete his video browsing data after a certain period of time, such as every three months or eighteen months, or until the data is manually deleted by the user himself.



Among other privacy-related measures, Google announced a tool to control privacy with voice in the Google Assistant. When a user asks questions like 'Hey Google, how do you keep my data safe?' the Assistant will share information about how the data is kept private and secure by Google.



In the coming weeks, users will be able to delete Assistant activity from their Google Account just by saying 'Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you' or 'Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.'



Google also said it is introducing the Password Checkup, a new feature in Chrome's built-in password manager that will inform a user if his password is weak, was reused across multiple sites, or has been compromised, for instance, in a third-party breach.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX