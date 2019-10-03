Andersen Global announced today that Andersen Tax Legal in Poland is expanding with a new office in Torun to serve clients in northern-central Poland. Torun is one of four locations in Poland in which Andersen Global has a presence through its member and collaborating firms.

Andersen Tax Legal in Poland became a member firm of Andersen Global in January 2019. The team in Poland provides tax, legal, transfer pricing, and consultancy services, including VAT consultancy, due diligence, customs consultancy, mergers acquisitions, labor law, administrative law and valuation services for clients.

"This is a great addition for our continued growth and the growth of our professionals. The new office not only allows us to enhance our service capabilities within Poland, but it enhances our ability to reach and serve clients outside the country," said Marcin Matyka, Managing Partner for Andersen Tax Legal in Poland. "Strategically, Torun and its metropolitan area have the perfect combination of characteristics that make it ripe for business development: location, high-quality job market, solid technical infrastructure plus an undeniable energy that is highly favorable."

Aleksandra Kalinowska, Partner at Andersen Tax Legal in Poland added, "Torun is an exciting market, and we are already receiving feedback that this market is ready for what our team can offer: best-in-class, seamless service. Our team in Poland is able to expand our reach further through the region with this addition, and we are excited to see its impact in the years to come."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 149 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

