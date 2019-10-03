

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) said the Board of Euronext Paris has approved the company's request to delist shares. The company's decision was due to the very low trading volume, costs and administrative requirements related to its secondary listing. The shares will remain listed on the NYSE.



Eli Lilly will provide a voluntary sales facility procedure on the NYSE to its Euronext shareholders. BNP Paribas Securities Services, acting as centralizing agent, will calculate the average sale price of the Lilly shares. Lilly will pay the fees for the centralization and the brokerage fee under the sales procedure. Shareholders who do not wish to sell their Lilly shares will be able to trade only on the NYSE following the delisting.



