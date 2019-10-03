This Fall, Olive Oils from Spain Event Is Around the Corner in Tokyo

Second year of the campaign promotion supported by the European Union (EU)

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Olive Oils from Spain is having their second year Olive Oil World Tour in Japan to promote olive oils. This organization is the world leader in quality and production of olive oil. Going on their second year of the campaign, the target is focus on international and local travelers located in Europe, USA and Asia.

During October to November, we will focus working on the following initiatives:

Oversized & Spectacular displays for broadcasting

It is estimated that around half a million people cross Shibuya's crosswalk in one day. The plan is to have the Olive Oil World Tour Campaign broadcasted on the 5 big screens at the crosswalk during various times of the day.

Olive Oil Experiential Booth Installation at Haneda Airport

An information area with several activities will be installed at Terminal 1 of Haneda Airport, in order to make known Olive Oils, its different uses and benefits, with and Extra Virgin Olive Oil showroom with more than 300 different brands. This area will be placed on the second floor and there will be a panel for display and leaflets as well as coloring books and crayon boxes for children.

Cooking Show Event

Chef Daisuke Nomura has dedicated himself in "Sougo" cooking. He has become a well-acclaimed chef/restaurant owner in Roppongi and has been elected the campaign ambassador. For this year's campaign strategy, Nomura plans to use Spain's extra virgin olive oil with traditional Japanese cooking to present to the media & influencers. This culinary activity pretends to demonstrate the perfect integration of this ingredient in the Japanese gastronomic culture, as well as provides health benefits. The devised plan is for the menu is to be provided in "Sougo" after the cooking show event during several weeks.

The importation of olive oil has been skyrocketing recently. Europe is pleased to see how market share of olive has risen to 95.5% as of late. It has been concluded that there has been a 40% increase (21,466 tons) of Spain olive oil in the first semester of the year. The product is well-received by many consumers, as Olive Oil from Spain accounts for around 64% of consumption in Japan.

