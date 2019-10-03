Atos International: McAfee Certifies Atos Cybersecurity Products for Security Innovation Alliance Program

MPOWER, Las Vegas, October 3, 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that its cybersecurity products have been certified by McAfee , the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. This allows Atos to become part of the prestigious Security Innovation Alliance program, and to be referenced in the McAfee portfolio.

McAfee SIA helps accelerate the development of open and interoperable security products and provides an integrated, connected ecosystem to maximize the value of existing customer security investments.

McAfee and Atos have partnered to provide a Cloud Access Security Brokercombining best of breed technology from McAfee MVISION Cloud and Atos' cybersecurity products: Trustway for data protection and Evidian for access management. The combined offer ensures greater control to customers for their data encryption and Identity and Access Management needs across their multi-cloud environment. Atos is now the first partner certified by McAfee SIA for MVISION Cloud products.

"McAfee is excited about the integration between Atos Evidian and Trustway products with McAfee MVISION Cloud. Our customers can now seamlessly experience the single sign-on, authentication, and data encryption capabilities provided by Atos products whilst securing their SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS cloud environments with McAfee MVISION Cloud. This integration reinforces McAfee's device-to-cloud strategy, as well as our Together is Power commitment with strategic partners like Atos," says DJ Long, VP, Strategic Business Development at McAfee.

The two products certified by McAfee are:

Trustway (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/data-encryption) data encryption and protection guarantees the confidentiality of sensitive data.

Evidian Access Management (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management) provides secure access to critical resources while meeting compliance regulations, ensuring that the right user has access to the right data at the right time.

"I am very pleased to have our Trustway data encryption products and Evidian Access Management software certified by the McAfee SIA alliance. This recognition will certainly bring more benefits to our customers and ensure wider product interoperability with one of the key cybersecurity players," says Alexis Caurette, VP, Head of Cybersecurity Products at Atos.

Atos is a Gold sponsor at McAfee MPOWER Cybersecurity Summit , where security experts can network and learn about the newest and most innovative ways to ward off advanced cyber-attacks.

For more information about Atos cybersecurity services, please visit: https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security

About Atos:

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

