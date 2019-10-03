ShowStoppers Announces New Press Event for Mobile and Wireless Devices, Apps, Gadgets, Content and Gear in Advance of 2019 "MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA"

AUSTIN, TX and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / ShowStoppers® today announced a new invitation-only press event that helps makers of mobile devices, wireless services, entertainment content, mobile and wireless gear, gadgets and apps meet journalists for product launches, previews, hands-on demos and to conduct executive interviews.

The ShowStoppers press event will take place Monday, October 21, 5-7 p.m., at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Showstoppers is an MWC19 Los Angeles Supporting Media Partner.

The ShowStoppers press event is timed to help companies exhibiting at MWC19 Los Angeles generate coverage before the show - and for non-exhibiting startups, innovators, industry leaders, and companies to generate product reviews and news coverage ahead of the all-important fourth quarter and holiday season. MWC19 Los Angeles will convene the mobile industry, its vast ecosystem and adjacent industries at the Los Angeles Convention Center from October 22-24, 2019.

The new ShowStoppers event builds on decades of press events that ShowStoppers already produces at CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, and other tradeshows around the globe.

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote their brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES and alongside MWC, among others; the official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB, and partners with CEATEC.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events around the world, contact Dave Leon, +1 845 638 3527; or Lauren Merel, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, +44 7923378991.

