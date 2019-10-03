New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) ("Meredith" or the "Company") of the November 5, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Meredith securities between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The case, Wirthwein v. Meredith Corporation, No. 19-cv-08340 was filed on September 6, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge George B. Daniels.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) that the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 5, 2019, the Company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which is well below analysts' expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time, Inc., which the Company had acquired in January 2018, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, Meredith's stock fell from $43.82 on September 4, 2019 to $33.68 on September 5, 2019-a $10.12 or 23.14% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Meredith's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

