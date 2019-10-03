Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a banking company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain a leading edge in the US banking industry and enhance the customer experience. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their market share by 31%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005574/en/

Investor-friendly policies and rising digital transformations are making the US an ideal market for banking companies. However, evolving business models, mounting regulations, and security threats still pose certain challenges for companies in the US banking industry. Owing to such challenges, banking companies are in the need to revamp their traditional banking models and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

Our custom market intelligence solution can help you identify the right opportunities in your niche market and drive profitability. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a banking company in Germany. They wanted to set up a new office in the United States. However, they lacked adequate insights into the US banking industry and competitive landscape. Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

By leveraging market intelligence solution, they also wanted to identify strategies for customer acquisition, understand security threats, and optimize the mobile experience.

It is highly challenging for businesses to deal with a new environment without sufficient market research. Our experts can help you gather complete insights into the new or existing market. Contact us.

The solution offered By conducting a market research study, our experts helped the client to keep track of market developments, industry innovations, and evolving regulations in the US banking industry. Also, our experts conducted a risk assessment study, where they helped the client to understand all the operational and financial risks impacting companies in the US banking industry.

With the insights obtained from our market intelligence engagement, the client was able to efficiently invest the company's capital into lucrative market opportunities. Also, they were able to devise a sound market entry strategy and gain a leading edge in the US banking industry. Additionally, the company was able to enhance market share by 31%.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Adopt a customer-centric banking model

Undertake strategic safety plans to protect customers' financial data

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Gathering comprehensive insights into market developments, opportunities, and challenges in the US banking industry

Undertaking risk management approaches

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005574/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us