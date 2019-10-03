Web Presence: Billy Baugham Volunteers for Local Organization Dedicated to Help Individuals With a Mental Illness

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / As a professional with over 25 years of experience in the aerospace and customer service industries, Billy Baugham has helped businesses thanks to his extensive knowledge in business strategy, maximizing operational impact, lean methodologies, and regulatory compliance. His master experience in establishing training programs and project development has helped him manage and implement programs in many countries such as Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Italy. Billy Baugham has also led and presented discussions in front of Fortune 100 companies.

Although he has developed proposals for companies valued at more than $30 million, he also enjoys volunteering and giving back to his community. Billy Baugham has been a project leader for Project Restoration since 2016.

Project Restoration is a nonprofit organization located in Gilbert, AZ. This organization focuses on helping the 4% of people battling a severe mental illness such as Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorder, Schizoaffective, and other disorders with psychotic features. The organization focuses on helping those individuals who don't have access to mental illness treatments. The founders had their first encounter with mental illness when their son became ill with a mental illness. They decided to make it their mission and create awareness.

On average, 40% to 50% of people who have a mental illness such as Schizophrenia or Bipolar Disorder, don't have the ability to understand they suffer from an illness. This is called Anosognosia, which prevents individuals from advocating for themselves. The mission of Project Restoration is to help advocate for those people who cannot do it for themselves. Billy Baugham saw the value of this organization and decided to join their efforts. He helped put together a training package as an aid for those helping individuals suffering from a mental illness.

Aside from volunteering his time as Training Leader for Project Restoration and coaching football for i9 Sports, Billy Baugham has an impressive professional portfolio. Billy Baugham has a B.S. in Technical Management, is working toward a Master's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and is Six Sigma Greenbelt certified.

Billy Baugham's education and training led him to hold positions in prestigious companies such as Honeywell Aerospace, U.S. Airways, and Safety Services Company. When he was a customer support engineering leader, his work allowed him to develop a suite of technical publications for a new turbine-powered helicopter. Billy Baugham collaborated directly with Bell Helicopter and the US Army in this project. On top of having over 20 years of experience in aerospace, he also has experience working in contact centers and staffing firms.

