

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday signed 22 bills aimed at preventing and fighting the deadly wildfires that swallowed large areas of vegetation, and also to help the state meet its clean energy goals.



The new laws reflect key recommendations made by Governor's Strike Force Report on Wildfires, released in June. The state had allocated $1 billion for wildfire and emergency investment fund in the budget.



'Given the realities of climate change and extreme weather events, the work is not done but these bills represent important steps forward on prevention, community resilience, and utility oversight. I commend the Legislature for making progress on these difficult issues,' the Governor said.



The set of nearly two dozen legislation will step up both community resilience and the state's response capabilities.



One of the Bills provides mechanisms to develop best practices for community-wide resilience against wildfires through home hardening, defensible space, and other measures.



A devastating wildfire in California in November last year had killed 85 people and almost destroyed the northern town of Paradise.



Firestorms that raged through the wine country counties north and east of San Francisco in 2017 also caused significant damages in the state.



