SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, is gearing up for SugarConnection Paris where online brand and customer loyalty expert Alex Hunter will serve as keynote speaker. The Paris event marks the third of four global events exclusively for Sugar customers and strategic partners.

Attendees can expect a highly focused customer event which follows on the heels of the standing room only SugarConnection Boston experience held last week. Attendees will immerse themselves in executive keynotes, "Ask the Experts" sessions and dedicated Sugar Market, Sell, Serve, and now, newly launched Discover and Connect presentations to drive increased revenue, deliver superior customer care and maximize loyalty.

A highly sought-after speaker, Hunter looks at how technology can improve the understanding of customers and help personalize the service businesses offer rather than being a tool to improve the bottom line. He will engage Paris attendees by delivering examples of exceptional (and exceptionally bad) customer service and how to deal with customers demanding to be treated as an individual.

"SugarConnection Paris has a wealth of opportunities to offer,' said Hunter. "I'm particularly looking forward to sharing lessons learned of how brands are perceived very differently in specific markets, and hope attendees can apply that to their own businesses." While referencing companies like Virgin America, Apple and Coca-Cola, he will explore how to build a consistently impressive relationship with customers throughout their contact with a brand, wherever and however that contact takes place.

"We're very excited to welcome Alex to SugarConnection Paris," said James Frampton, General Manager, EMEA. "With a strong community and a large number of customers, partners and suppliers, we are constantly reinvesting in them to drive enhanced customer engagement. Alex is a dynamic speaker whose front line corporate experience will entertain and enrich our customers and partners on a number of levels."

Registration is now open for the Paris event being held at the Châteauform City Les Jardins de Saint Dominique on October 23, 2019. The date and venue for the final Sydney, Australia event in early 2020 will be announced shortly; customers can learn more here.

