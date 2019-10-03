Strong Market Performance and Customer Advocacy Earn Saba Strategic Challenger Status in Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - HR Technology Conference Booth #2310 - Saba Software today announced that it has been named as a Strategic Challenger in the inaugural Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. This placement recognizes Saba for the breadth and depth of its talent acquisition capabilities, its ability to meet the needs of sophisticated recruiting challenges of global enterprise customers, and for strong market performance and customer advocacy.

Comments David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, "The acquisition of Lumesse has been a game changer for Saba as well as Lumesse, boosting Saba's EMEA business significantly, and complementing its deep expertise in learning and talent. TalentLink is a complete talent acquisition suite, and as part of Saba's portfolio now has strong routes to market outside EMEA, offering all Saba customers a strong recruitment solution with proven localization capabilities across different languages, cultures and recruiting practices."

Saba TalentLink delivers an unmatched talent experience for candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and other business leaders, enabling customers to:

Take a candidate-centric approach to recruiting: Identify great candidates - whether for contingent, part time or full time positions - and engage them across multiple channels and build deeper candidate connections with every touchpoint of their journey.

Identify great candidates - whether for contingent, part time or full time positions - and engage them across multiple channels and build deeper candidate connections with every touchpoint of their journey. Elevate their employer brand: Encourage candidates with a digital-first experience that promotes an organization's unique culture, values and people.

Encourage candidates with a digital-first experience that promotes an organization's unique culture, values and people. Keep new hires engaged: Jumpstart a new hire's integration, including a development plan tailored to them, connections to new peers and mentors, and resources that will help them adapt and succeed.

Jumpstart a new hire's integration, including a development plan tailored to them, connections to new peers and mentors, and resources that will help them adapt and succeed. Gain real-time recruiting insight: Throughout the entire acquisition process hiring teams can more easily make informed decisions and get a holistic view to their entire recruitment pipeline, using real-time dashboards, tailored reports and interactive filtering.

"We try to differentiate from other public sector employers with an exemplary recruitment experience," said Helen Davey, Recruitment and DBS Manager with Luton Borough Council. "With Saba, we've streamlined our application process, we keep in touch with candidates regarding events and new jobs of interest, and introduced a successful video interviewing pilot program. Our candidates have embraced the process including the personal video application - we're getting more applicants and making more hires."

Saba also delivers a natively designed total talent solution for recruitment process outsourcing providers with TalentLink for RPO, supporting any recruitment model and any type of hire. RPO customers attest to the scale and global capabilities of the solution. "To do what we do at Avencia, we need the capabilities of an ATS, a VMS and an analytics tool," said Chris Buckingham, Director at Avencia Consulting. "With TalentLink we get all three on one integrated platform. The cost savings and time efficiencies are remarkable."

To learn more about Saba's recruiting solutions and to see all of Saba's latest talent innovations, visit Saba at booth #2310 at the HR Technology Conference, at booth #110 the upcoming UNLEASH World in ParisOctober 22-23, or visit www.saba.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Saba

At Saba, we know that every organization has the potential to be a great place to work, and no matter what your business does, or who you serve, or what you sell, success starts with your people. But in today's diverse, mobile, social world, successful organizations must deliver an experience at work that's more connected, and more personal than ever before. And the most successful do this with Saba. Because we combine the science of talent with intelligent technology to deliver a "just-for-me" talent experience for every individual - in the moments that matter most. With powerful tools and insights talent leaders need to prove the experience makes an impact on business success. So from attracting candidates who are the perfect fit, to designing paths for personal growth, to creating a culture that nurtures the unique talents of every individual, Saba helps you give your people and teams the message: Work to your strengths. Work like you envision. Work like it's personal. Work like you. Learn more at http://www.saba.com

Media Contact:

Heather McCulligh

613-912-4673

hmcculligh@saba.com