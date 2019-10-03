VistaJet Ltd: Discover More of the World With VistaJet's Once-in-a Lifetime Global Travel Exclusives

VistaJet World presents private journeys and personal experiences, designed around Members' interests

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, announced today the launch of VistaJet World, presenting a comprehensive portfolio of one-of-a-kind, multi-stop travel adventures tailored around its Members' passions. To celebrate the company's 15th anniversary, the program highlights 15 exclusive journeys to experience the most remote and thrilling adventures around the world.



As the global UHNW population is forecast to rise by around 41% from 2017 levels by 20221, demand for service, personalized attention and exclusivity of experience will continue to increase. VistaJet researchers identified that changing consumer preferences and priorities are redefining the concept of global travel, now considered the second most favored focus for discretionary spending2. A high appreciation of different cultures and a prioritization of experiences over ownership of goods have resulted in UHNW travelers seeking deeper travel experiences, as 20% of private jet travelers take at least one experiential trip every year3.

Travels are often initiated as a means to discover new horizons or gain a heightened insight into personal interests. For VistaJet Members, the most recurring reasons for leisure travel by private jet are:

Philanthropy - holidays with influence featuring prominently

Adventure - surrounded by incredible scenery

Art and music - with a specific interest in opera

Nature and animals - with an emphasis on protection

Dining discoveries - comparing tastes from all over the world

To better serve its customers and provide the inspiring travel adventures they desire, VistaJet established a Private Office in 2016 as a dedicated team providing Members with bespoke services and access to the world's most incredible experiences. Today, partnering with a network of world-leading travel experts including Blue Marble Private, Based on a True Story, Indagare, Nota Bene Global and Pelorus, the VistaJet Private Office can serve this increasing demand for the perfect personalized journey through VistaJet World - the new service offering life-enriching journeys for all types of travelers.



Serving as inspiration, the portfolio of 15 exceptional VistaJet World journeys include:

World Firsts: Discover an ancient lost city

Interests: Adventure, Archaeology, History, Exploration, Cartography, Wildlife, Conservation

Be the first to discover an ancient city in Colombia, lost deep in the Amazonian rainforest. Guests will be able to take part in a pioneering research expedition, joined by an expert team of archaeologists, explorers and conservationists to fly over the jungle, using high-spec LIDAR scanning technology to unveil the secrets of a once-inhabited settlement hidden in the canopy below; explore secret waterfalls and lagoons home to the pink river dolphin; discover, uncover and help decipher pictograms hidden for a millennium; and join the global Heritage Colombia effort to protect forests, species and indigenous cultures for the future.

Entrepreneurship: A peek into scientific discovery

Interests: Investment Opportunities, Health-Tech, Science, Next Generation, Future

Designed exclusively for VistaJet Members, this trip is a private tour across the U.S. led by acclaimed physician and Founder of Private Medical, Dr Jordan Shlain, to explore science behind-the-scenes in a collection of state-of-the-art labs from the Chan Zuckerbeg bio hub in San Francisco, to delving deep into neuroscience and cognitive genomics. Within every scientific discovery lies the opportunity to change the shape of tomorrow's life and VistaJet Members will be invited to meet the remarkable minds at the forefront of today's pioneering health-tech and gain insight into the investment opportunities for our future.

Wellness: Longevity secrets

Interests: Holistic Care, Health, Diving, Spa, Relaxation, Food, National Parks

Inspired by the world's longest-living communities, guests will gain first-hand insights into the secrets of longevity. In Costa Rica, guests will trek through nature reserves, bathe in the mud of the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park and relax in hot springs. Sardinia will be the host of the best traditional cuisine and some of the most loved Italian wines - a surprising secret behind Sardinians' longevity. In Palm Springs, guests will be hosted at Korakia, situated next to the Loma Linda community where residents are 10 times more likely to live to 100 than typical Americans. History, traditions and moai in Japan's Okinawa will allow guests to immerse themselves in the world of the near-immortals, before leaving footprints on private sandy beaches on Mykonos, Greece.

Other unforgettable adventures include joining the great Maharajas of India in their palaces; abseiling over the edge of the active Vanuatu Volcano; becoming the first civilians to take flight in an anti-poaching safari flight hosted by the Born Free Foundation and UV night skiing to discover unexplored massifs. In addition to customizing each VistaJet World experience, journeys can also be built exclusively for individual Members based on their interests, through the support of the Private Office and network of travel partners.

Leading the curve in travel innovation, wealthy travelers have the means to seek more of the world, yet much of it is still undiscovered and only easily accessible by private jet. Due to their size and flexible landing capabilities, private aircraft are able to use five times more airports than commercial aircraft, opening up a whole world of unseen travel possibilities.

With a global Operations Center in Malta and having already flown to 96% of the world, VistaJet has the experience and expertise to take customers anywhere. The potential of discovery and adventure are endless.



For more information on VistaJet World: www.vistajet.com/privateofficeand @vistajetworld



About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere. Customers can also request Direct one-off flights through the industry's first end-to-end booking app or a 24/7 global team.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding - the world leading business aviation group, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.



More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct air carriers. VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. and VistaJet Online and Mobile Services Limited are air charter brokers and do not operate aircraft. All VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers.

