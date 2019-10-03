Tokyo, Japan and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - Uzabase Group (TYO: 3966) (www.uzabase.com) is pleased to announce that Marianna B. Ofosu has joined our company as Chief Strategy Officer, as well as Chief Operating Officer in the United States. Uzabase owns services and brands that provide business and financial information, news and advanced marketing tools to companies and business leaders.



In her role, Marianna will advise Uzabase's co-founder and co-CEO, Yusuke Umeda, and the senior leadership team in setting Uzabase's strategic direction, with a particular focus on partnerships and growth in the United States, including oversight and governance of US-based businesses.

Regarding her new position, Marianna commented, "I am incredibly excited to be joining Uzabase's executive team. Uzabase's services and brands, including Quartz in the United States, serve as a great foundation for partnerships and opportunities to develop innovative tools for leaders seeking trusted and thoughtful information sources to improve their decision-making, to build smarter and more effective teams and to reach customers and other stakeholders efficiently."

"Marianna possesses extensive knowledge and experience in areas ranging from M&As to corporate governance, and I am extremely happy to welcome such a prolific person to our leadership team. With Marianna joining Uzabase Group, we aim to reinforce our global strategy, enhance our corporate governance across our operations outside of Japan, and provide more robust support and guidance for our management teams for the future expansion of our group companies," said Umeda.

Prior to joining Uzabase, Marianna was a corporate attorney at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where she advised the boards of directors and executive teams of the world's leading public and private corporations and investors in deals totaling over $100bn dollars, on proxy fights, leadership change and other corporate governance matters. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Marianna was a social entrepreneur in the US and Africa, working on economic investment and reform issues. Marianna earned a law degree at Yale Law School where she was a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow, a master's degree at Oxford University where she was a Rhodes Scholar and a bachelor's degree at Howard University. Marianna is a trustee of Comp.Sci High, a start-up tech high school in the Bronx, a selector for the Rhodes Scholarship in the United States and a selector and former trustee of the Soros Fellowship for New Americans.

Uzabase was established in 2008 to improve the productivity, and unleash the creativity, of businesspeople. Uzabase developed SPEEDA, the corporate and industry information platform, which covers 99% of the world's listed companies; NewsPicks, the social media service for business and economic news with over 100,000 subscribers; entrepedia, one of Japan's largest databases for information on business ventures, which covers over 14,700 start-ups; FORCAS, a B2B marketing platform focused on developing new scenario-based analytical tools for SaaS and other companies. In 2018, Uzabase acquired New York-based Quartz Media, the global media company focused on future trends impacting business and economics, which reaches over 20 million readers.

