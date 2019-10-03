Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2019) - CuePath Innovation, a healthcare technology company focused on medication adherence of aging adults, announced that it is about to release its 2nd generation of smart packaging product compatible with SynMed technology. Synergy Medical, the manufacturer of SynMed, is based in Longueuil, Quebec and is a global leader in automation for dispensing oral medications in blister cards. SynMed is used by many pharmacies that also offer CuePath's medication adherence solution.

CuePath released its first SynMed compatible product in early 2018, and will now expand the choice of smart blister card models that can be used optimally with SynMed production trays.

CuePath CEO, Victor Lesau, said, "SynMed enables one operator at a pharmacy to accurately fill more than 1000 blister packs per week with medication. The robotics and proprietary software are state-of-the-art." Lesau continued, "Compatibility with SynMed helps us partner with large pharmacies and expand our market reach."

Synergy Medical President, Jean Boutin, said, "Our mission has always been to design and support technology that allows our Pharmacy customers to improve medication adherence. Having the SynMed system now fill a second model of CuePath Smart Blister is right in line with our promise."

About CuePath

CuePath Innovation is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help seniors and other vulnerable individuals stay healthy and independent with the support of their circle of care. With expertise in smart packaging and IoT technologies, CuePath aims to provide pharmacies and care providers with the information needed to improve medication adherence of their patients.

https://www.CuePath.io

About Synergy Medical

Synergy Medical is based in Longueuil, Quebec, and from 2008 has been designing, manufacturing and installing automated systems which allow pharmacies to efficiently and accurately prepare compliance packs: specialized pill boxes that enable patients to adhere to their medication regimens.

Synergy Medical has installed close to 475 SynMed XF and SynMed ULTRA systems throughout North America and in Europe, in independent pharmacies as well as in centralized production facilities for pharmacy chains. The client list of this leader in automated dispensing already includes the largest pharmacy chains in Canada: Shoppers Drug Mart, and the US: CVS/Omnicare.

