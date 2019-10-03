ADOMANI, Inc.: CORRECTION: ADOMANI to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on October 23, 2019

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM): This release is to correct a conference call date in the previous, 9am Eastern press release of the same title. Please use this release.

ADOMANI a provider of advanced zero-emission vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The call will be held October 23, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, 1:30 Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: October 23, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: (844)-407-9500

International: (862) 298-0850

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call until November 23, 2019.

Toll-free: 877-481-4010

Reference ID: 52974

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning

V.P. of Investor Relations (650) 533-7629

kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Michael K. Menerey

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 407-9860, ext. 205

mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

Renmark Financial Communications, Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Telephone: (416) 644-2020, Ext.3409 or (514) 939-3989

