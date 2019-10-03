Teal Swan Launches Scholarship Program

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Teal Swan, a personal transformation revolutionary and renowned author, is proud to announce the launch of the Teal Swan Scholarship Program.

The Teal Swan Scholarship Program will provide two scholarships of $500 USD each to university and college students enrolled in philosophy, psychology or religious studies. Students currently enrolled in North America, Europe or Australia are eligible to apply.

Teal Swan is a spiritual leader, author, artist and philanthropist. She travels the world, helping people with their journey through self-development and helping them transform from mental, emotional, physical and spiritual pain. She hopes to extend this help to university students looking to make a difference in their chosen field.

In order to be eligible, applicants must submit an acceptance letter, class schedule or another form of proof of enrollment. Applicants must also write an essay of at least 500 words that explains why a career in philosophy, psychology or religious studies is important to them.

In their essays, applicants are encouraged to highlight their life and work experiences that have led them to this point.

For more information and to apply for this scholarship opportunity, visit http://www.tealswanscholarships.com/.

About Teal Swan

Teal Swan is a personal transformation revolutionary. She teaches others how to transform their emotional, mental, physical and spiritual pain. Her success around the world has earned her the nickname "The Catalyst." Teal Swan is also an author, artist, social media star and philanthropist.

