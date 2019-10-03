Steven Borne, author of New Book Consuming Government: New Book Consuming Government: by Steven Borne Asks Voters to Become "Smart Consumers" and Presidential Candidates to Fill Out Short Survey

RYE, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / As the presidential campaign heats up, are likely voters behaving like smart consumers browsing the "aisles" of candidate "products," i.e., their positions on the issues, or are they no better than impulse buyers acting as though there is nothing at stake?

Traditionally, the answer has tended to support the latter description as most voters fail to demand genuine value from candidates, instead throwing their vote toward a candidate they like personally or who somehow makes them "feel good." Not much effort is made in the direction of a "Consumer Reports" type analysis as to whether this or that candidate will end up giving a voter back his/her "money's worth," i.e., a return on investment of one's tax burden.

So in the spirit of assisting voters who might appreciate some help identifying each presidential candidate's customer ROI, Steven Borne, author of the new book Consuming Government: Flywheels, Ideas, and Individual Actions to Better Manage the Government Services You Buy (Consuming Government Publications) has invited all of this year's candidates to fill out a very short 14-question consumer-type survey highlighting issues likely to deliver useful "products" to every voter-taxpayer consumer. A few examples:

1 Establish a truth-in-political advertising law... Yes No comment: 2 Designate Federal Election Day (possibly the Friday after Thanksgiving) as a "National Civics Day"... Yes No comment:

3 Community-focused turnaround goals to mitigate the impact of the opioid crisis... Yes No comment: 4 Change name of government budgeting processes to "purchasing and investment planning" ... Yes No comment:



This questionnaire would take a candidate (or campaign manager) no more than 5-10 minutes to fill out while going a very long way toward ensuring good government that pays back more than it takes in in terms of the price of its services. It's a relatively easy first step to take but a vital one.

NOTE: As of this date, no presidential candidate has chosen to fill out and return this short survey, which can be viewed here, despite the fact that many candidates were handed the book and survey personally, as recorded in this :gallery of photos https://www.consumegov.com/2020-candidate-responses.

