Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO) announced it will hold its third quarter 2019 financial results conference call on November 5, 2019 at 5:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 844-369-8770 and 862-298-0840 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until November 12, 2019 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 53877.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

