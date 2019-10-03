Web Presence: James Lukezic Plans to Expand His Non-Profit Work to Help Widows

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / James Lukezic plans on establishing a non-profit to help widows in the boroughs of Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. The goal of this non-profit is to issue grants for widows to help them with everyday life and expenses. While the non-profit, Mount Moriah #20 Foundation is still going through the formation process, it will impact the community in a positive way.

In the United States, there are about 13.6 million widows, and each year about 700,000 more will become widows. Aside from dealing with the grief, some widows also see a significant decline in their income after their spouse passes away. In fact, the average widow in America sees a 37 percent decline in their household income after the death of their spouse.

Although many new widows get a lot of attention from friends and family members shortly after the death of a spouse, the help eventually stops. Out of all the people over 65 years old living in poverty in the United States, over two-thirds of them are widowers.

Widows often don't know about all of the administrative procedures they need to take care of after the death of their spouse. They need someone to guide them with navigating health insurance policies, Social Security, life insurance, and overall financial guidance.

As a financial analyst and philanthropist, James Lukezic is no stranger to helping the community. He is the Chairman of ITF USA, a non-profit organization that helps landmine victims of over 30 countries. James Lukezic has big plans to continue helping the community and making the world a better place.

James Lukezic graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in banking, corporate, finance, and securities law. After receiving his degree from Cornell University, James Lukezic started his career in the Junior Executive Training Program at Merrill Lynch & Co. He currently works as Executive Managing Director at Old Slip Capital Partners.

His extensive experience has also led him to work for financial giants Citigroup Global Markets, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. James Lukezic also participated as a Visiting Lecturer at Princeton University in the Department of Politics. Not to mention he completed his Executive Education in Marketing at the Harvard Business School.

In his free time, James Lukezic is also a member of the United States Polo Association, New York City's Fencers Club and the American Helicopter Society. He also serves as treasurer of the F&A Mason lodges in the Grand Lodge of the State of New York.

