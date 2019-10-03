Reliant Bancorp, Inc.: Reliant Bank Adds Correspondent Lending Platform

Correspondent Lending Expands the Non-QM Portfolio of Reliant Bank Mortgage, a National Retail Originator, Offering Their Customers More Mortgage Solutions

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / ?Reliant Bank Mortgage Services announced the addition of correspondent lending to their service platform. The experienced correspondent lending team will serve customers nationally.

Reliant Bank Mortgage Services has established itself as a responsive lender with a strong focus on customer service and a deep understanding of market cycles and financial products. This division of Reliant Bank helps correspondent lending partners offer more mortgage solutions to their customers, giving them access to convenient and affordable loans. Correspondent partners can now leverage Reliant Bank Mortgage Services' extensive national presence and commitment to knowledgeable support and responsive, personal attention.

"Reliant Bank Mortgage Services has strategically developed its mortgage operations to better serve customers and expand its expertise in residential lending by adding an experienced group of correspondent experts to the team for this initiative. The team will be led by Jackie Weed, a skilled mortgage executive with extensive correspondent lending experience. Weed will grow and manage the new division as Vice President, Operations and Correspondent Lending," said Rick MacLean, SVP, Senior Operations Officer and head of Reliant Bank Mortgage Services.

"Weed has more than 25 years of experience and has created, grown, and managed several start up correspondent lending platforms," said MacLean. "Reliant Bank Mortgage Services embodies the customer service values and trust that are critical to the foundation of correspondent relationships. The company has an incredible reputation, financial strength, and a tremendous management team already in place to offer unprecedented support to the Correspondent Lending Division."

Joining Weed is Rudy Orman, who serves as Director of Correspondent Sales and Product Development. Orman has an extensive background in business development as well as fulfillment, servicing and institutional investor experience. Orman is accredited for recruiting an experienced sales team committed to offering knowledgeable support and personalized care enhanced by competitive products and pricing and state of the art technology.

Jim Mitchell, Michael Milich and Randy Ruegger have joined the team as Correspondent Regional Sales Directors. Each have decades of experience in retail, correspondent, and commercial lending sales, as well as working with business partners and clients to develop trust and long-term relationships. Weed and the Reliant Bank Mortgage Services team are excited about the professional background of these personnel additions and the expertise they bring - especially their can-do personalities and reputation for generating high-quality service.

About Reliant Bancorp and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. As of June 30, 2019, Reliant Bancorp had approximately $1.8 billion in total consolidated assets, approximately $1.3 billion in loans and approximately $1.6 billion in deposits. For additional information, locations and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

To learn more about Reliant Bank Mortgage Services Correspondent lending, visit https://reliantcorrespondentlending.com or reach Jackie Weed at 615-716-2445; jweed@reliantbank.com.

