ChaiNode Opportunities Corp. Files Independent Technical Report for The Corner Bay and Cedar Bay Projects in Connection with Qualifying Transaction with Amaucu Mining Corporation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2019 / ChaiNode Opportunities Corp. ("ChaiNode") (TSXV:CXD.P) is pleased to announce the filing of an independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Corner Bay and Cedar Bay Projects, Northwest Quebec, Canada" prepared for AmAuCu Mining Corporation and dated June 15, 2019. The Technical Report was prepared by Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng. of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., and supports the disclosure contained in ChaiNode's news release issued on August 19, 2019. A copy of the Technical Report is available under ChaiNode's profile on SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

ChaiNode Opportunities Corp.

Kenneth DeWyn

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 690-5387

Email: kdewyn@shaw.ca

AmAuCu Mining Corporation

Ernest Mast

President

Phone: (647) 921-0501

Email: emast@dorecopper.com

