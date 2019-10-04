Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

TOKYO, Oct 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Today Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. announced the wide range of Hitachi Group technology it will display at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. With the aim of contributing to an automotive society, and under the theme "Moving Forward! Driving automotive innovation to achieve a sustainable society", the display will focus on electrification and autonomous driving systems that leverage superior technologies such as mechatronics control systems. The event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight from October 24 (Thu) to November 4 (Mon).The automotive industry has entered a once-in-a-century transformational era, with intense competition arising for development of core technologies in urban mobility, including electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity, car sharing, and other transformative trends. Against a global background of tightening environmental regulations, increasing concerns of safety, mobility support for the elderly and other social issues, there are growing expectations that new technologies in these transformative areas will provide a solution to these social issues.Hitachi Automotive Systems aims to realize a sustainable society and improve quality of life by developing advanced technologies such as autonomous driving and electrification systems that are key to solving issues associated with an automotive society, and that will accelerate vehicle innovation.Hitachi Automotive Systems will display environment- and safety-related products and systems, as well as Hitachi Group advanced technologies such as connected solutions that leverage information and communication technologies that are spurring the evolution of vehicles today. The display will be in West Hall 4 (W4205) at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019.Autonomous Driving System CornerA showcase car equipped with an autonomous driving system that aims to eliminate traffic accidents and reduces driver burden will be on display. The autonomous driving system uses safe integrated control technologies that are a fusion of electronic control technologies that include ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and sensing technologies such as stereo camera, and chassis technologies, such as electric power steering. Video footage and panels describing the technologies will also be on display.Vehicle Electrification CornerUsing video with technical commentary and panels, a broad range of product groups will be displayed including high-efficiency engine and fuel control systems that improve anti knocking while driving and low NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) performance during engine restart, in addition to electric vehicle technology, such as hybrid vehicles which are essential to responding to tightening environmental regulation globally, and compact, high torque, quiet motors, and inverters known for their high output density.Advanced System Technology CornerHitachi Automotive Systems will display various panels showing emblematic products such as high torque density and high output density motors and inverters, as well as products that leverage Hitachi's unique machine learning technology including stereo cameras that incorporate large numbers of images as training data to enable detection of pedestrians at night, and autonomous driving ECUs, the brains of the car that can "judge" behaviour using cognitive processing.VR TheaterVisitors are invited to experience safe, highly secure, and comfortable autonomous driving in our VR (Virtual Reality) Theatre.