AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A (CI2) AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI INDIA - A DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 516.5359 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247625 CODE: CI2 ISIN: LU1681043086 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2 Sequence No.: 22370 EQS News ID: 885363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)