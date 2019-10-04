AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF (GLUX) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 117.9898 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319805 CODE: GLUX ISIN: LU1681048630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLUX Sequence No.: 22394 EQS News ID: 885411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2019 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)