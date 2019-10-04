AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 129.606 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 319805 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 22395 EQS News ID: 885413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2019 01:16 ET (05:16 GMT)