AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:17 CET/CEST
FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 314.3352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3321516 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672

October 04, 2019 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)