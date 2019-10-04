AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 713.0286 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24340 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 22361 EQS News ID: 885345 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2019 01:18 ET (05:18 GMT)