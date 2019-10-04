AMUNDI ETF MSCI France (CF1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI France: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Oct-2019 / 07:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI France DEALING DATE: 03/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 257.9052 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 372427 CODE: CF1 ISIN: FR0010655704 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CF1 Sequence No.: 22341 EQS News ID: 885305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 04, 2019 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)