

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the company is working with Rakuten Viber and its partner NeoPay to launch a new money transfer service, Moneytou - powered by Mastercard, for users of Viber messaging app. The Viber users will be able to securely send money to each other through the app.



Rakuten Viber is a free messaging and calling application available on Android, iPhone and iPad, Microsoft Windows, MacOS and Linux. It has over 1 billion users worldwide. The payment service will be launched in Hungary, followed by other Eastern European markets in the first phase.



Utku Ogrendil, Regional Managing Director of Wirecard, said: 'For some time, Rakuten Viber messaging app users have used the app to share photos and videos. The ability to also share funds was the next logical step and we are proud to be one of the launch partners for this new service.'



