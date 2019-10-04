Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Xetra
02.10.19
17:35 Uhr
139,65 Euro
-5,35
-3,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIRECARD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,75
140,85
09:07
140,60
140,70
09:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAKUTEN
RAKUTEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAKUTEN INC8,500-2,21 %
WIRECARD AG139,65-3,69 %