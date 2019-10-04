Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury Total number of shares in issue Ordinary 10p 69,498,787 1 69,498,787 5,501,094 74,999,881

The above total voting rights figure of 69,498,787 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Invesco Asia Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

4 October 2019